These people are insane.

Seriously.

And the Left has exploited their insanity for votes and power.

No sane person behaves this way.

Before Trump supporters swarmed onto the streets of her neighborhood, next to Walter Reed hospital, this Bethesda resident had never met a Republican. Traumatized, she begged the police to stop the assault, but the police behaved as of the Republicans had a right to be there. pic.twitter.com/3Vkw8wn6kP — Fiery but peaceful Mike (@Doranimated) October 5, 2020

Imagine how WHACKED someone has to be to melt down just because people near them support Trump.

We especially like how she wants them arrested for not wearing masks.

‘Bye Felicia.’

ROFL.

Wild Woman: Officer arrest that man!

Police Officer: OK tell me what happen?

WW: No, Tell me your name first!

PO: I want to help you.

WW: OK.

PO: So what's you name?

WW: I'm not telling you!

PO: *walks away*

WW: (To 'that man') You're getting arrested… — George Bentley, 100% peaceful Tea Partier (@Geobent) October 5, 2020

What a pathetic human being. And, yes, the supporters had every right to be there. — Candy Lamb (@candylamb47) October 5, 2020

When Karen loses her mind. Just imagine her in front of you in line @Wendys — FallingDebris (@VolatileAmine) October 5, 2020

"They're not wearing masks!" At least all the Antifa types burning down businesses wear masks. Priorities. — Ed Ruffin (@Ruffin_Shot) October 5, 2020

What a miserable existence she must have… — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) October 5, 2020

Why is it nearly always women? — Captain Quarantine®️ (@skydash) October 5, 2020

Leftist women.

Thank you very much.

Jen Rubin is a sick person. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) October 5, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

I was laughing so hard I shot my beer out of my nose. Ouch! — Robert Miller (@romillerjr) October 5, 2020

She is nuts. Too many unstable people or people wanting everything to be their way. When it is not their way, they have a fit. Masks crap has to stop. — Kozarisit (@MsKitty47202069) October 5, 2020

I just can't believe that's real. — This Little Piggy (@woodyspigroasts) October 5, 2020

You’d think this is a parody but no, these people are absolutely nuts.

Nutso.

Nutty.

Gone.

Bidened.

You get the picture.

***

Related:

None of this is true: ACTUAL pharmacist shuts Bill Kristol and other ‘experts’ DOWN for claiming Trump’s COVID meds make him unfit

‘You EPIC piece of garbage’: Claire McCaskill tries picking a fight with Dan Bongino over Trump’s ride and WHAT a mistake

Your daily dose of Rick making a jacka*s of himself –> Rick Wilson recommends Trump admin watch ‘The Death of Stalin’