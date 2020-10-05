Drew Holden really took one for the team and put Jennifer Rubin’s entire meltdown over Trump testing positive, being hospitalized, getting treated, and then going for a ‘joy ride’ into one fairly spectacular train wreck of a thread.
Take a gander at this dumpster fire:
Rubin just going full melt down right now. Happy Sunday. pic.twitter.com/aczbRK0ThG
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 4, 2020
Seriously.
Hand Jenn a few cats and she could be this lady …
Trump’s hospitalization has been far harder on Rubin’s mental health than it has been for Trump, his family, or even his most earnest supporters.
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 4, 2020
She has just lost it.
Trump is on his way back to the White House and honestly I think Rubin needs a wellness check.
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 4, 2020
What he said.
Guys all of these are within the last ten minutes I mean good God. pic.twitter.com/HqWPD3qByf
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 4, 2020
Within 10 minutes.
Someone needs a Snickers bar, at the very least.
Why does she assume the doctor is a man. "… stripped of HIS medical license"? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qVksC6RbtI
— Pouncing Again Steve 😷 (@estbom) October 5, 2020
She's going on about the 25th Amendment again because the President has contracted a virus.🤦♀️ pic.twitter.com/bjvwo6aEie
— K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) October 4, 2020
Not to be outdone, @joeBiden steps outside his basement veranda holding a giant purple zucchini despite a lid day. #TrumpCovidVictoryLap
— Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 4, 2020
@JRubinBlogger needs to be committed at the very least
— Marcus Foo (@FooeyFromPerth) October 5, 2020
She makes me laugh!
— SocialDistanceChamp (@BidSaint) October 4, 2020
I think she needs a cat. But wouldn't do that to the cat 🐈
— Stu Erling (@ErlingStu) October 4, 2020
“Unhinged” is the only word that describes her.
— Doug Moran (@dougmoran) October 4, 2020
Unglued.
Un-glitter-glued.
Captain Insane-o.
We can come up with a few.
