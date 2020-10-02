When the news broke about Trump and Melania having COVID this editor KNEW the tweets from the Left would be abhorrent and vile … and honestly, these tweets from The Lincoln Project were no big surprise.

And they just proved what everyone has known all along, that they’re not about conserving conservatism or putting principles over party.

Not at all.

Their only mission is to troll Trump.

That’s it.

And people for them to do that … what happens if Trump loses? Who actually needs Trump to win?

These jagoffs:

Lincoln Project on their game tonight pic.twitter.com/lYiBiOn9nr — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 2, 2020

Girl power and stuff implying Trump is messing around with Hope Hicks.

Lincoln Project, the human centipede of Twitter, never ceases to disappoint. — nortouQ (@nortouQ) October 2, 2020

Human centipede of Twitter.

That could work for them.

Not ghouls at all — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) October 2, 2020

Not at all.

Proving they have more in common with the left than the right. — Grimmy (@VileGrim) October 2, 2020

Which is what we’ve known from the get-go.

Vicious little bastards. — Ben Boychuk (@benboychuk) October 2, 2020

Miserable human beings — Stop with the Fear Porn (@BobtheReplier) October 2, 2020

All of the above.

Pretty sure Lincoln wouldn’t want his name associated with Rick Wilson.

