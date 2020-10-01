Yup, masks are political theatre. We know, guys.

**Hot Mic** PA Gov @TomWolfPA & PA State Representative @RepUllman caught calling facemasks “political theater” pic.twitter.com/N4F2ncDHIx — Young Republican National Federation (@yrnf) September 29, 2020

Our favorite part of this video is when Wendy realizes the mic is hot.

Heh.

OOPSIE DAISY.

We all know the masks are a control device — Danny (@DannyHunt02) September 29, 2020

Even Wendy knows it.

Of course we knew this already but thanks for clarifying your true motives — Kim Turkington (@LivingHope4Life) October 1, 2020

And on video.

Such givers.

Political Theater how nice! — SuziQ (@dameluka) September 29, 2020

How very 2020.

It’s on camera alright !!! Hypocrites — SuziQ (@dameluka) September 29, 2020

Yup. Killed the best economy in history for theater. — James Bradley (@IJN) September 29, 2020

Well, for theatre and to get rid of the ‘bad orange man.’

Seems that way.

wow 😡 — Jim (@Jim22quiet) September 29, 2020

It’s ALWAYS been a big political game! — undecided voters dont exist (@MovesNotMovies) September 29, 2020

If you’re going to brag about your political theatre maybe check and make sure that the mic is turned off.

Nobs.

***

