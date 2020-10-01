Yup, masks are political theatre. We know, guys.

Our favorite part of this video is when Wendy realizes the mic is hot.

Heh.

OOPSIE DAISY.

Even Wendy knows it.

Trending

And on video.

Such givers.

How very 2020.

Well, for theatre and to get rid of the ‘bad orange man.’

Seems that way.

If you’re going to brag about your political theatre maybe check and make sure that the mic is turned off.

Nobs.

***

Related:

‘JEEBUS’! Chris Cuomo comes UNDONE after Ted Cruz straight-up BLASTS his bro for deadly COVID nursing home policy (watch)

No big thing, just the former CEO of Twitter openly tweeting about lining up and shooting capitalists during ‘the revolution’

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: masksTom WolfWendy Ullman