There are some tweets that should never have been tweeted in the first place … like this repugnant tweet from The Lincoln Project co-founder Ron Steslow who compared President Trump’s presidency to watching the two towers fall on 9/11.
The NIGHT BEFORE the 19th anniversary of the deadliest terror attack on American soil.
He deleted it but not before he made Siraj Hashmi’s list:
deleted, and not a bluecheck, but the List comes for all, @RonSteslow.
✍🏼✍🏼✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/twmyXsjHVk
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) September 11, 2020
Nothing says you have a principled approach like exploiting 3k+ Americans murdered by terrorists to dunk on the president on Twitter.
Lincoln Project sure can pick ’em.
the lincoln project just hires random twitter resistance morons and calls it a principled approach to modern politics. pic.twitter.com/LnzP9hmdy7
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 11, 2020
Psychology.
Yikes.
deleted. lol pic.twitter.com/5fwOj99cmh
— Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) September 11, 2020
How is that tweet real 🤦🏼♀️
— Emily Domenech (@ehdomenech) September 11, 2020
Some people are just broken beyond repair.
And the Lincoln Project wants to work with every single one of them.
*shrug*
He looks like soy
— Tyler Dandrea (@tylerdandrea) September 11, 2020
These clowns are as “Republican” as AOC
— Steve (@stevethib) September 11, 2020
Lincoln Project are far left idiots.
— Be Smart (@artemistexas) September 11, 2020
Basically. Yup.
Lincoln Project is gonna Lincoln Project, but c’mon.
***
