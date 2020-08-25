If you’re wondering how successful the first night of the Republican National Convention was, just watch how badly Donna Brazile freaked out on Fox News during an interview with Tammy Bruce. Folks, this really is insane and she really did come completely unglued. We’re not even ‘Twitchy-izing’ it.

DISGRACE. Donna Brazile just had a complete MELTDOWN on Fox & Friends. The Left is totally unhinged over the amazing night the Republicans just had. pic.twitter.com/TvDCzR1h8m — 𝕞𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 🙈🙉🙊 (@my3monkees) August 25, 2020

Republicans are trying to ignore her existence? What now?

Donna might want to switch to decaf. Just sayin’.

This is typical Democrat. They will NOT let someone have a voice. They talk over them, scream louder so the time is eaten up. Brazile is like Juan Williams, you see their face, hear their voice and you change the channel. — Ann Smith (@Gogoette) August 25, 2020

‘You need to listen,’ Donna said as she kept yelling at Tammy Bruce who was trying to listen.

Yep. They’re worried. You could see it on her face before she even had her meltdown. — GLM🇺🇸 (@glmedford) August 25, 2020

They should be worried. Republicans are talking about work, country, faith, freedom, and prosperity. Democrats are talking about looting, rioting, death, illness, raising taxes, and how much we all hate one another.

It’s not a great agenda, Donna, but that’s not Tammy’s fault.

The Dems are flailing after the #GOP crushed night one of the #RNCConvention2020 — Steve V (@stevo1962) August 25, 2020

Donna's sure got her panties in a bunch! — Robyn Harms ⭐⭐⭐ (@rockinrobyn59) August 25, 2020

Woke me up more than this coffee. 👀 — Mike Corn Pop Morrison (@UncleDeath12) August 25, 2020

She has so much to hide so she argues to use up the time in the segment. Then there's no time left for civil discussion. — Country At Heart 🌟🌟🌟 (@icountryatheart) August 25, 2020

She didn’t really want Tammy to answer her, she just wanted to rage and rail because she knows her party is failing.

You can see it on her face.

