As Twitchy readers know, Kurt Eichenwald was very angry with ‘that foreigner’ in the White House, Melania Trump, for updating the Rose Garden. The Tentacle King was understandably dragged for his ugly and quite frankly bigoted tweets, so much so that he deleted them.

And then blamed people ‘for misunderstanding’ his point because his bigotry is super complex and stuff.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

His point was he hates Donald Trump and by extension, his wife, that foreigner, Melania Trump.

That doesn’t seem all that complex, Kurt.

Yes, he did absolutely have the ill-intent the tweets conveyed. He just didn’t expect the blowback to be so embarrassing.

Trending

But it was SUPER complex!

Kurt isn’t exactly known for his ability to think.

Oopsie.

Seems ‘that foreigner’ did her homework, folks.

Sure, Kurt. Your point was just so COMPLEX nobody understood what you meant.

THAT’S the ticket.

***

Related:

S.E. Cupp lecturing journos about their jobs, with Soledad O’Brien cheering her on, does NOT end well for either of them, like at all

He’ll fit right in! Richard Spencer (yes, THAT guy) says he’s Team Biden and Democrats all the way now (they can have him!)

Whole new LEVEL of dumb: Richard Grenell DROPS Jemele Hill in just 1 tweet for claiming the U.S. is as bad as Nazi Germany

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FLOTUSForeignerKurt EichenwaldMelania Trump