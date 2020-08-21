Welp.

Seems Democratic Senator Tom Carper couldn’t quite figure out how to unmute himself during a meeting being aired on CSPAN this morning and like many older people who can’t figure out fancy-schmancy technology, he got very angry and took it out on his staff member.

Except he had already unmuted himself so everyone watching heard everything he said.

Note, this is definitely not safe for work so if you’re in an environment where others may hear, you might want to turn your speakers down or wear headphones/earbuds.

Watch:

Senator Tom Carper curses at his staff member cuz he can't figure out how to unmute himself. Calm down, sir. pic.twitter.com/p3cvkEp0BU — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) August 21, 2020

What’s really funny is we’re pretty sure he/she (we don’t want to misgender someone, ya’ know) knew we could hear him.

I hear he has a job opening for a new assistant — ♡ ᘜᖇᗩᗰᗰI ♡ (@kidstookitall) August 21, 2020

Wasn’t their fault but probably.

What’s wrong with Delaware? — Silent Majority ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@terrylou_d) August 21, 2020

Something in the water?

I'm sure he calls it the interwebs. — b1joe (@b1joe) August 21, 2020

The glamorous life of Hill staffers… — Cate Long (@cate_long) August 21, 2020

Delaware Senators…go figure — Will McGee (@myopicmcgee) August 21, 2020

He was trained by Amy Klobuchar. — Center Minds (@CenterMinds) August 21, 2020

Hey now, he didn’t throw any office supplies around the room.

Oopsy — Artist (@DorasPaintDrips) August 21, 2020

I am sure he will say it was taken out of context.🙄 — Stephen howard (@markh14) August 21, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Probably.

What a classy guy! — Matt nash (@Mattnash72099) August 21, 2020

It takes practice to say that 3X real fast. — wilsgin (@Ginny__Wilson) August 21, 2020

A real talent.

Carper might want to switch to decaf.

***

