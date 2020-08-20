Nothing convinces a poor farmer in Illinois who is afraid he’s losing his home after the pandemic to vote for Joe Biden like some celebrity who is worth tens of millions of dollars babbling about income inequality.

James Woods made a terrific point about Democrats using Eva Longoria to ‘attack’ this issue:

So brave.

Such bravery.

Super brave.

Heh.

We have questions …

Trending

Big tears.

From laughing.

It’s almost like James knows how fake Hollywood (and Democrats) can be.

***

Related:

Too bad, so SAD! Laura Ingraham knocks Obama down a notch or FIVE in PRICELESS tweet after his DNC speech

‘Like the right to DIE?!’ Megyn Kelly goes OFF on Caroline Kennedy for claiming Biden, like her ‘Uncle Teddy,’ is committed to women’s rights

Now, THIS is embarrassing: DNC caught duplicating several live-streams to make Kamala Harris look less horrible and LOL (screenshots)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2020 electionBidenDemocratic ConventionDNCEva LongoriaJames Woods