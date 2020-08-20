Imagine how absolutely out-of-touch and vapid someone would have to be to think Ted Kennedy was committed to women’s rights. Yes, the same Ted Kennedy who left Mary Jo Kopechne to die … Caroline Kennedy calls him, ‘Uncle Teddy.’

Yeah, we cringed too.

Megyn Kelly had a thing or two to say to Caroline about her Uncle Teddy:

Caroline does understand what her ‘Uncle Teddy’ did … right?!

Sorry, we know we keep saying, ‘Uncle Teddy,’ but it’s sort of like a train wreck and we just can’t look away.

Because he was a Kennedy.

And a Democrat.

Oh yeah, that too.

Great comparison there, Caroline. Heh.

Spot. Freakin’. On.

