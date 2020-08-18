One of the defining features of people like Amanda Marcotte is their impressive ability to project like a MOFO when it comes to trashing people they disagree with. As we’ve pointed out before, people on the Right think people on the Left are people with bad ideas. People on the Left think people on the right are just bad people.

Look a this gobbledygook:

One of the defining features of sociopathic narcissism is an inability to imagine other people have inner lives and beliefs different than your own. Trump is a racist and assumes everyone else must be. The possibility that they aren’t is beyond his imagination. https://t.co/8gQRYlslIv — Amanda Marcotte (@AmandaMarcotte) August 18, 2020

Considering all of the work Trump has done for minorities since taking office we’re thinking he’s a pretty lousy racist but hey, whatever helps Amanda and her 50 cats sleep at night.

Amanda must be a sociopathic narcissist as she has the inability to imagine other people have inner lives and beliefs different than her own. 🤷 https://t.co/LXM35JslG9 — LlamaLlama (@BethieBeemer) August 18, 2020

It’s amazing, yes?

And not in a good way.

I'd love to see proof of trumps racism.

You wanna see proof of bidens? We can start with this video and then move on to his voting record on segregation. Then we can talk about his long friendship with kkk byrd. Anyone voting for Biden don't get to talk about other ppl being… — 🄶🄸🄼🄿 (@Justasimian1) August 18, 2020

Proof is readily available if so.

Amanda, self aware much? The first half of our tweet was spot on. It defined the second half of your tweet. Narcissists believe they can read other’s thoughts and judge their intentions. It’s seems ok with you to deny POTUS his inner life. — 🇺🇸❌MAGA Cajun ❌🇺🇸 (@700uspr) August 18, 2020

She really is horrible.

What we find really funny is anyone who supports Joe Biden accusing Trump of being a racist.

The man authored one of the most racist crime bills in history, fought desegregation, and one of his mentors was an actual Exalted Cyclops in the Klan.

But sure, oRaNgE mAn Bad.

***

