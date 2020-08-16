We know … it’s WaPo. But still.

This is gross, even for them.

The Washington Post couldn’t put politics aside for one night. They treated the Leader of ISIS better than the brother of the President of the United States.. pic.twitter.com/wqnnK6mTRy — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 16, 2020

Not even for one night.

This is who they are, folks.

WaPo’s headline for its Robert Trump obituary pic.twitter.com/lGsPI26YO0 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 16, 2020

Had to make it political and awful.

Surely, they wouldn’t be kinder to say, the leader of ISIS, right?

Oops.

What a disgusting, repugnant oulet.

But wait, they changed their headlines …

Dunking on WaPo gets results. pic.twitter.com/1McUxJsD7X — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 16, 2020

You’d think by now they’d have figured out what NOT to write but oh no.

And c’mon, they had to know they’d get dragged anyway, they might as well have left their crap headline alone so people can continue to see them for the trash they really are.

This is what I came here to say, basically. — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) August 16, 2020

Basically.

If only there were a word for a profession that acts like some kind of adversary of the populace — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) August 16, 2020

It's the @washingtonpost , did you expect anything less from a trash newspaper? — Jack Herman (@Jack_Ham79) August 16, 2020

Pretty clear which side they are on — JaniceGN (@Janice11nj) August 16, 2020

Indeed.

Simply vile. — cobra commander 15 (@cobracommandr15) August 16, 2020

And that’s the truth.

***

