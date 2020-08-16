After news broke about the first ‘guilty plea’ in Durham’s probe into the origin of the Trump/Russia investigation, Brian Cates was good enough to remind the media (aka DNC media) about the embarrassing way their cute little narrative is falling apart.

That’s what happens when you push an agenda over the real story.

Take a look:

I look at this way: DNC Media has their narrative, which they continue to push even as as it falls apart because they are political propagandists & that's their job. I have my narrative too, but I base it on the truth. That's why my narrative continues to win & they lose. pic.twitter.com/CVXOjlnKEJ — Waiting For Durham – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 15, 2020

If you’re going to push a narrative at least make sure you’ve got receipts.

And as usual, Brian does:

Mueller 0, Durham 1 [so far!] pic.twitter.com/aju6JFES66 — Waiting For Durham – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 15, 2020

So far!

It’s like he’s got some sort of gaming board or something here. Heh.

By the way, who can guess who two mystery additions are? 🙂 pic.twitter.com/v1OjDEKQYV — Waiting For Durham – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 15, 2020

No idea.

Luckily, Brian didn’t make us wait too long.

The two mystery additions are FBI SSA Joseph Pientka III and the 'hot' blonde mystery woman with the fake name "Azra Turk" who along with Stefan Halper tried to entrap @GeorgePapa19 when she was falsely identified to him as a 'research assistant'. https://t.co/MDr3cVKsJ0 — Waiting For Durham – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 16, 2020

A-ha!

What a tangled web they weave, yadda yadda yadda.

I plan to add FBI SSA Stephen Somma, but so far I can only find one picture of him and it's very low resolution and the frame cuts off the top of his head. — Waiting For Durham – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 16, 2020

Just wait until there are actual mugshots on the gif.

OK now I want to know who sent Simona. — Patrick Gunnels is @pgunnels on Parler (@PatrickGunnels) August 16, 2020

This is seriously like a spy novel, right?

Schrage said the same thing about Somma on Maria Bartiromo this morning, that he couldn't find any photos of Somma so he couldn't say for sure if the guy was even at the convention Schrage put together where Halper met Flynn. — Deplorable Tigerfan Text TRUMP to 88022 ‏ (@Auburngirlx) August 16, 2020

You can use Rachel Maddow's pic for now! — Humoristic Dilemma (@letterqis17) August 16, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA

This is getting good.

***

