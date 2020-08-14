When we ‘wake up’ and see James Woods trending it usually means one of two things. Either Twitter has once again locked James’ account for being too honest and direct OR he’s enraged the Left in some way. This morning, James is trending because his tweet ‘rallying the troops’ to get out there and support the president apparently got Trump’s attention.

This is our last stand, folks. And here’s your last defender. If they take him down, America is gone forever. Vote for @realDonaldTrump like your life depends on it. pic.twitter.com/Yb2IcD9nXJ — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) August 12, 2020

Thank you James. Sadly, you are 100% correct!!! https://t.co/tk9k4SJxTa — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2020

Trump and James Woods in one tweet … and the Lefties go BOOM.

Seriously, they lost their minds.

When you wake up and find that James Woods blocked you even though you’ve never even spoken to the moron. It’s going to be a good day 😂 pic.twitter.com/gtz1SAVRED — Lady Jaye (@LadyJayPersists) August 14, 2020

Sure he did.

REEEEEEEEEEEEE.

James woods is trending and he’s not dead. pic.twitter.com/Ingw3DOWsg — BLACK LIVES MATTER (@AtHomeInBk) August 14, 2020

Classy, right?

James Woods and Chuck Woolery need to retire to the Actors Home in SoCal and sit and play bingo with the others who never quite became the legends they are in their minds https://t.co/XxAeMA7YLQ — Ron Gartner (@rongartner1) August 14, 2020

They disagree with me so they shouldn’t be able to comment.

Gotta love these people.

Oh, wait, no you don’t.

James Woods is the Scott Baio of Dean Cains. These three bozos out here, shoulder to shoulder with D. Duke, and I just… pic.twitter.com/Kbnpcg1Bsq — Ali Trotta (@alwayscoffee) August 14, 2020

James Woods, lol — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) August 14, 2020

Because you know, Jeff is so important and someone we all take seriously.

LOL

Everyone calm down, James Woods is not trending because he was found dead of an apparent overdose. Maybe next time we’ll be lucky. — George Boboo (@BobooTobian) August 14, 2020

James Woods’ most convincing performance is when he acts like a moron. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) August 14, 2020

And all because he supports Trump.

It’s like Trump has pointed out many times, they don’t just hate him. They hate anyone who supports him.

Ah, the James Woods that was so often banned from Twitter for spreading falsehoods is back again, promising doom for America! Pathetic is derived from pathos, James. — Constantyn (@Constantyn_N) August 14, 2020

I don't recognize the America James Woods is referring to. pic.twitter.com/oSAVyq3GTu — One Voter Activated 🌊🦅🌊 (@321Progress) August 14, 2020

The one where people keep more of what they earn, actually have good jobs, and feel safe in their homes?

K.

***

Related:

‘Yikes NBA’! Clay Travis triggers Mark Cuban by pointing out ‘woke’ NBA ratings are in the crapper compared to Fox News

‘Her own party didn’t WANT her’: RNC Research’s thread highlights why picking Kamala Harris is a YUGE mistake for Biden

‘Smoldering ruin’: Thread about what is REALLY happening in major cities TODAY that politicians won’t talk about a MUST-read