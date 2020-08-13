Joe Biden’s team aka Team Obama made a pretty little gif and tweeted out the reasons Joe made the decision to pick her.

A. Pretty sure Joe doesn’t even know which office he’s actually running for … still.

B. Thinking he didn’t actually pick her himself.

C. He didn’t write this tweet and;

D. If he did magically garner enough cognitive function to pick her, he left out the real reasons which include her color and her sex.

Take a look.

When I was making my decision, I knew I needed someone who’s ready to help lead the nation on day one.@KamalaHarris is that person. pic.twitter.com/7PZUupy8Dm — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 13, 2020

When he was making his decision he chose cherry jello because lime jello gives him heartburn.

Poor sleepy Joe.

Also, Alaska is technically bigger than California. As is Texas.

Just sayin’.

We all knew, Joe. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) August 13, 2020

You keep saying this, are you even gonna make it to November? — Is it November yet? (@PhillyToMaine) August 13, 2020

We all know you made no decision.

Who is she naming as her VP? — Blair "Immunopriviledged" McKee (@BlairDMckee) August 13, 2020

“My decision” 😂😂😂😂😂 — Holly Briden (@HollyBriden) August 13, 2020

😂😂😂😂

As if you made a decision 😂😂😂😂 — Kimber USA 🇺🇸 (@jmatteo76) August 13, 2020

Never gets old.

***

