Joe Biden’s team aka Team Obama made a pretty little gif and tweeted out the reasons Joe made the decision to pick her.

A. Pretty sure Joe doesn’t even know which office he’s actually running for … still.

B. Thinking he didn’t actually pick her himself.

C. He didn’t write this tweet and;

D. If he did magically garner enough cognitive function to pick her, he left out the real reasons which include her color and her sex.

Take a look.

When he was making his decision he chose cherry jello because lime jello gives him heartburn.

Poor sleepy Joe.

Also, Alaska is technically bigger than California. As is Texas.

Just sayin’.

Never gets old.

***

