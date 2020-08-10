It’s as if Joe Biden has forgotten what happened during his ‘own’ administration.

It's been six years since Michael Brown's life was taken in Ferguson — reigniting a movement. We must continue the work of tackling systemic racism and reforming policing. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 9, 2020

Knowing that ‘Team Obama’ lackeys are likely writing these tweets makes them even funnier. And more embarrassing. We’d be shocked if Joe remembers who Michael Brown was, let alone that he should be pushing a narrative on ‘tackling systemic racism and reforming policing.’

C’mon, the guy has been in government for nearly 50 years, he’s part of the problem.

Katie Pavlich broke out the ‘history’ book:

It’s been six years since Michael Brown tried to take Officer Wilson’s firearm, during a struggle, after robbing a store. YOUR OWN DOJ found this to be TRUE. https://t.co/wFPkg8o75b — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 9, 2020

Joe’s own DOJ found that Officer Wilson was not guilty and that there was never any ‘hands up don’t shoot’ mentioned.

Maybe Joe’s team aka Team Obama just thinks people are too stupid to remember what really happened six years ago.

You know Joe didn't write this because, one… he would have said, "It's been six years since Charlie Brown's life was taken in Ferguson" And two… he can't tweet from a Jitterbug phone. — Agent UPC-57D (@Klingenlaufer) August 9, 2020

He would have said, ‘C’mon man!’

In fairness, Biden can't remember what happened 6 minutes ago let alone 6 years. He has forgotten to remember what he has forgot by now. 😉 — John A. Jensen (@FixTheNation) August 10, 2020

100% True.

"Hands up don't shoot" was a total lie.

It never happened. — Trump Voter Mike (@mikew6161) August 9, 2020

After he bullied the much smaller clerk and robbed the convenience store ….unreal. — WhoaIfTrue (@WhoaIf) August 9, 2020

What's the chances he thought of that today and tweeted it pic.twitter.com/bZ2DNTg5OG — greg gerard (@mistergee305) August 10, 2020

Don’t humiliate Corn Pop. He just plain forgot😉 — neighhay (@neighhay) August 10, 2020

Poor Corn Pop.

***

