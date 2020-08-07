This.

Is.

Everything.

Honestly, we can’t stop watching this video of two teens ‘discovering’ how kick-a*s Phil Collins really is.

There is so much awful out there right now, so much stupid, we thought we’d give you all a break and share this.

Watch.

Trust us.

Impressed with how long it takes for the drum to come in … and oh Hell yeah, what a drum it is.

We need more of this.

Trending

Phil Collins bridges all gaps.

Their faces really ARE just full of joy and surprise.

When music was music.

Yeah yeah yeah, we know, we sound like that mean old man down the street telling kids to get off his lawn.

We did too.

So awesome!

***

