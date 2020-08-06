Apparently, facts that go against the teacher’s unions are ‘misinformation.’

Note, not all teachers are awful, but the union is.

Sorry, not sorry.

They are the only ‘essential’ group that has actually tried to be nonessential … it’s crazy. And of course, they claim it’s not political while pushing Joe Biden and his plan for returning safely to schools. You know, proving they only care about the children and stuff.

*eye roll*

AFT, American Federation of Teachers, president, Randi Weingarten was very pleased social media came to their aid in pushing their narrative and holding kids’ education hostage.

Must be nice to have big tech on your side.

Facts they don’t LIKE, yup.

Trending

Would you look at that?

Misinformation, huh?

Ding ding ding.

Unless that science is inconvenient.

What they said.

We knew the unions were bad but this stunt with COVID? Wow.

A book clearly more teachers need to read.

It’s ok for kids to go to school during a pandemic when a Democrat is in the White House.

Or something.

***

Related:

Duh, math is totally linked to white supremacy! Thread explaining how ‘woke math’ means 2+2 equals 5 is a DOOZY

‘Hittin’ the Franzia pretty hard?’ Thread taking S.E. Cupp’s ‘president wish list’ apart is so BRUTALLY GOOD we had to share it

‘It’s a simple yet effective way to display my righteousness’: YouTuber’s video on why she ‘loves wearing a mask’ WINS the Internet (watch)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FacebookRandi Weingartensocial mediateachers unionTrumptwitter