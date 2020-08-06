We’re still waiting for New York’s Attorney General Letitia James to look into Governor Cuomo’s disastrous COVID policy that resulted in thousands and thousands of dead senior citizens – apparently, she is far too busy trying to take the National Rifle Association down.

Because that’s not insane to try right before an election.

Hey, if she wants to rile up Trump’s base even more who are we to stop her?

She tweeted a thread explaining the suit and why she filed it:

#BREAKING: I filed a lawsuit to dissolve the National Rifle Association for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct. The @NRA is fraught with fraud and abuse. No organization is above the law. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020

Fraud and abuse.

Always after the NRA. How boring.

Now do Planned Parenthood.

We are seeking to dissolve the NRA for years of self-dealing and illegal conduct that violate New York’s charities laws and undermine its own mission. The NRA diverted millions of dollars away from its charitable mission for personal use by senior leadership. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020

Keep going.

Our lawsuit charges the NRA as a whole and four senior leaders, including Wayne LaPierre, with failing to manage the NRA’s funds and failing to follow numerous state and federal laws. These actions contributed to the loss of more than $64 million in just three years for the NRA. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020

The four defendants failed to fulfill their fiduciary duty to the NRA and used millions upon millions from NRA reserves for personal use, including: ➡️trips for them and their families to the Bahamas & safaris in Africa

➡️private jets

➡️expensive meals

➡️and other private travel — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020

They and board members at the NRA abused their power & illegally diverted or facilitated the diversion of tens of millions of dollars from the NRA. The NRA has failed to carry out its stated mission for many years, and instead, operated as a breeding ground for greed and abuse. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020

Again, if she’s looking for a breeding ground for greed and abuse she really should check out Planned Parenthood.

Or any number of teacher’s unions and associations.

In New York, we have a set of laws that every individual and entity must be held accountable to, regardless of its size, influence, power, or wealth. No one is above the law, not even the NRA, one of the most powerful organizations in this country. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) August 6, 2020

Just not Governor Cuomo.

Sure.

Giving the Trump base a reason to think liberals are coming for their guns, right before an election. How could this possibly backfire? — E 😎 (@Elmo_da_emo) August 6, 2020

See?

Not smart.

You going to reveal the contents of Anthony Weiner’s laptop? Or does that one get to slide? — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) August 6, 2020

Good one.

What a bunch of fools you are. — Katie (R-CA) 💯🇺🇸💪👊👍🚔 (@CovfefeKatie) August 6, 2020

Your agenda is showing AGAIN!! — Politically Stripped ™️ 🇺🇸🗽 (@politstrip) August 6, 2020

Next do Planned Parenthood, follow the money on that. — Sarah (@BooBooNyc) August 6, 2020

Good plan. That’s not a giant waste of taxpayer resources or anything. — ⚔ Bushmaster 🇺🇸⚔️ ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 (@stadog) August 6, 2020

yay. bravo. sure they'll be talking of your heroism for seconds to…oh. it's over. but there it was. — 2020 Quarantined Tap-tap Techie (@AllanKirkhart) August 6, 2020

Neither are AGs. Ever hear of a frivolous lawsuit or contempt of court? #affirmativeaction — Erik Rush (@erikrush) August 6, 2020

The right to bear arms is more central to the American legal system and American history than the right to vote, and far more important. — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) August 6, 2020

Looks like it's time to make yet another charitable donation to my local NRA chapter. — M.E. Hatch (@HatchIsCooking) August 6, 2020

Now do Antifa. — M3thods (@M2Madness) August 6, 2020

Not counting on it.

***

