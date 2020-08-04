As Twitchy readers know, S.E. Cupp took it upon herself to build a sort of â€˜wish listâ€™ for a president as an attempt to dunk on President Trump. Itâ€™s about all she does these days which is pretty sad considering she used to be somebody we could write about in a positive way.

Lately though? WOOF.

The list was so bad we found an entire thread taking it apart point by point so we had to share it.

It was a moral imperative or something â€¦

Take a look.

I can only assume @secupp was hitting the Franzia pretty hard when she wrote this. Let's pick it apart, vis-a-vis @realDonaldTrump's presumed opponent (and I assume Cupp's preferred candidate) @JoeBiden, shall we? https://t.co/VzaOQWynLd â€” Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) August 4, 2020

We shall.

-Knows stuff: Biden doesn't even know where he is half the time, so we can delete that right off the bat. -Manages pandemic: As VP, Biden and his boss Obama allowed Ebola on our shores and stood by while H1N1 killed over 12,000 Americans. â€” Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) August 4, 2020

Not to mention we heard a rumor that once the numbers hit a pandemic level they actually stopped testing for the virus.

*adjusts tinfoil hat*

Listens to experts: Trump did listen to so-called "experts" Fauci and Birx, much to the country's detriment as two weeks to flatten the curve turned into months of lockdown that destroyed the economy. â€” Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) August 4, 2020

Some people have been working from home and away from their offices for 21 weeks or more now.

So much for that whole two-week thing.

â€“ Works with Congress: Obama steamrolled Congress, using a procedural trick to sidestep the filibuster and rammed the ACA through the Senate on a party-line vote. At the time, Joe Biden laughed and called it "a big f*cking deal." Some cooperation there, S.E. â€” Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) August 4, 2020

Excellent point.

They pushed Obamacare through on the night of Christmas Eve.

-Briefs the public: Trump has held more pressers than any President in recent memory. Joe Biden, on the other hand, has spent the majority of the pandemic hiding out and few questions. He's also trying to duck the debates. Why is that, S.E? ðŸ¤” â€” Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) August 4, 2020

Biden has spent most of his time recording in front of a fake bookcase in his basement.

-Tells the truth: Biden spent years saying how a drunk driver killed his wife and baby daughter, when in reality it was a tragic accident and the driver involved was innocent of any wrongdoingâ€“even though it haunted him to his dying day. And that's only one of Biden's whoppers. â€” Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) August 4, 2020

Plagiarism. Should we touch on that one? Ukraine? Tara Reade?

-Passes laws: A President doesn't pass laws, S.E. That's Congress's job. -Abides the law: Biden's family has gotten rich off his public service, especially son Hunter with his shady dealings in Ukraine and China. He's anything but clean in this regard. â€” Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) August 4, 2020

Oof and oof.

Oh good, thereâ€™s Ukraine.

-Avoids impeachment: Biden's boss Obama could easily have been impeached for F & F, the IRS targeting of Tea Party groups and obstructing investigations into his malfeasance. But the GOP Congress thought that would be bad for the country. Dems, on the other hand, didn't care. â€” Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) August 4, 2020

Hard for Trump to avoid impeachment when a-hole Democrats were talking about impeaching him the day he took office.

-Eschews corruption: Joe Biden defines corruption. Just ask yourself how a drug-addled, no-account baby daddy like his son Hunter gets rich off trading his father's name even though he has no discernible skills whatsoever. â€” Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) August 4, 2020

Nobody does corruption like Biden.

And finally, accepts defeat: Honey, Trump hasn't been defeated in anything yet. In fact, in spite of all the crap that the Dem establishment and NeverTrump nincompoops like @secupp have thrown at him, he has nevertheless persisted. If anyone hasn't accepted defeat, it's them. â€” Hammerjack (@MarcGiller) August 4, 2020

And thatâ€™s a boom.

***

Related:

â€˜Naturally this stupid or do you have to work at it?â€™ S.E. Cupp lists what she â€˜imaginesâ€™ a president should be and it goes SO wrong

â€˜Itâ€™s a simple yet effective way to display my righteousnessâ€™: YouTuberâ€™s video on why she â€˜loves wearing a maskâ€™ WINS the Internet (watch)

â€˜We are a cancer and there is no cureâ€™: MSNBC journo Ariana Pekary writes DAMNING piece about working for the outlet and why she quit