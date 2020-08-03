TikTok is bad news.

Even Biden campaign staffers have been dumping the app after it was discovered that it was spyware connected to communist China.

All of those dancing nurses during the pandemic … good times.

Welp, since Trump wants to get rid of TikTok, Chuckles Schumer is of course rallying to keep it around.

Schumer says 'safe way' must be found for TikTok to continue https://t.co/FtnhOaCJhn pic.twitter.com/8MEONZm632 — Reuters (@Reuters) August 3, 2020

This.

Freakin’.

Guy.

LOL, last week he didn't even know what TikTok was. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) August 3, 2020

If Trump hates it that means Chuck loves it.

Communism and all.

If Trump announced a cure to cancer, the left would demand that cancer continue. https://t.co/4JQUjrZ1QD — G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 3, 2020

The President @realDonaldTrump is a genius. He's got the #DNC leadership advocating for a Chi-Com spy ware app! — Technoviking-90 and Time Reclaimed (@LLeanuna) August 3, 2020

Certainly looks that way.

A safe way? Ha ha ha. It's really about concentrating data mining in US hands. And, of course, the money. Always follow the money. — Shawn Rosvold (@shawnrosvold) August 3, 2020

He wants the spying to safely continue.

Heh.

Why is this app so important to Schumer? — Douglas Holmberg (@DouglasHolmberg) August 3, 2020

Anything to go against Trump because you know, oRaNgE mAn BaD.

“I have been very opposed to TikTok. I was one of the first to expose the Chinese links. And I have urged that TikTok be closed down in America.”

— Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumerpic.twitter.com/rN1ZkzxwW5 — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 2, 2020

WHOA. Chuck contradicting Chuck … that’s something else.

Guess he changed his mind?

Or did he?

You know what, none of it really matters anymore.

