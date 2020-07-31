It’s like Trump has a laser pointer and the media/Left runs around chasing the little red dot on the wall and on the floor.

First, he said he wanted to delay the election (and they lost their minds, see Seth Abramson), and now he says he wants to move the election UP.

We just sit here watching, writing, and laughing.

Trump now says he’d like the election date moved up — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) July 31, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

He’s playing you, chad. 😂😂😂😂and y’all scamper like hysterical little rabbits every time he drops a bread crumb. — TenNamesLater (@TenNamesLater) July 31, 2020

You fell for it too?? Wow. I thought you were still a halfway honest reporter. 🙄 — AmericanWoman (@GraceflLady) July 31, 2020

Just in: Reporters don't understand humor, sarcasm, nuance or context. — Doug E (@xrangerd) July 31, 2020

He’s trolling the media so well — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) July 31, 2020

He's just trying to get rid of The Covid earlier — Wooskie (@Wooskie4) July 31, 2020

He's messing with those with TDS — Michael🇺🇲😷 (@SpkFromHeart) July 31, 2020

The man knows how to move a news cycle!! — Terry Casey (@terry_tkcbevman) July 31, 2020

Ain’t that the truth?

Nobody out-trolls Trump.

