Maryland is not electing their best.

Sorry, not sorry.

What sort of doorknob thinks it’s ok to pretend only a certain part of the First Amendment matters and does it with a straight face? That’s a rhetorical question because clearly that doorknob is Rep. Jamie Raskin …

Excuse this editor’s french but wow, what an a-hole.

Seriously.

So let’s just plan some ‘protests’ for Sunday mornings in church.

Trending

The virus simply refuses to infect people looting a Target.

Crazy, right?

Hey, at least he was honest about his disgusting bias against people of faith. Good to see people for who they really are.

Couldn’t have said it better ourselves.

***

Related:

‘Looking for evil, not stupid’: Adam Carolla’s tweet about the founding fathers, the Constitution, and Gavin Newsom is PRICELESS

‘I get it. My dad wasn’t important.’ Blue-check tries shaming man for voicing frustration over John Lewis funeral ‘double standard’

Clinton, Dershowitz, Prince Andrew … OH MY! Techno Fog breaks down the Ghislaine Maxwell (Epstein) docs in DAMNING thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: churchCOVIDJamie Raskinprotests