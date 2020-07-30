When you’re dealing with the Left and their ridiculous obsession with identity politics, you always end up reading about how one group started eating another because ultimately no matter how much they pretend to care about the same things, they all want to be the biggest victim.

Or the biggest savior.

Ultimately, they can’t work together because everything they do and fight for is based on revenge.

So we’re not at all surprised to read about the problems Portland’s ‘Wall of Moms’ is having:

Womp-womp.

Keep going.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Anti-Blackness showed its ugly face because a white woman registered WOM as a non-profit.

Of course, she didn’t tell them so maybe?

You know what, we have no idea how any of this ridiculousness works.

Apparently pretending to be the mother of a bunch of morons setting crap on fire is very lucrative.

Happens. Every. Time.

Ain’t it funny?

