We don’t know why they have these stupid hearings … all Democrats do is pretend they’re big and bad, asking stupid questions they never actually allow the person being ‘interviewed’ to answer. All it really is is an opportunity for them to pound on their chests so their vapid bases will think they’re fighting for them.

Seriously, watching them today interviewing Barr? What a joke.

Attorney General Barr on the violence in Portland: “What unfolds nightly around the courthouse cannot reasonably be called protest. It is, by any objective measure, an assault on the government of the United States.” pic.twitter.com/22HAmFXoqc — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 28, 2020

If they are attacking a federal building they are indeed attacking the U.S. government which in turn justifies their intervention. Not to mention these mayors are more than happy to sit back and watch their cities wrecked by a bunch of Antifa thugs.

This ain’t rocket science, folks.

Amen to that and actually it’s an understatement. — Debbie Wiltse (@debcorley2) July 28, 2020

They’re basically domestic terrorists at this point.

Sorry, so not sorry.

MUST SEE: Attorney General Barr calls out the Democrats for their FAILURE to condemn mob violence. “Why can’t we just say violence against federal courts has to stop?” pic.twitter.com/kzDPd5R1Jg — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) July 28, 2020

YESSSSSS!

Why is this so hard?

Why is there any argument at ALL?!

Shouldn’t this just not be acceptable, period the end?

A very decent request. And he asked politely 😅👍 — Eureka! (@LightItUp589) July 28, 2020

Barr doesn’t seem to be sweatin’ any of this.

Awesome, ain’t it?

