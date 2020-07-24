Jesse Kelly got a little TOO honest with the NFL when he called on them to really speak out against systemic racism. What can we say, when Jesse is right, he’s right … and he’s right.

As much as we hate to admit it.

If the @NFL wants to speak out against “systemic racism”, they should immediately suspend every player who has 5 kids with 4 different women. Cause that hurts black people more than cops could ever do. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 21, 2020

There would be like five players left.

OH SETTLE DOWN.

You know he’s right.

Which is probably why Chrissy Teigen raged at him and tried to pick a fight:

Love that you said “5 kids with 4 women” because you know trump has 5 kids with 3 women and didn’t want to take your tongue out of trump’s ass. https://t.co/DuJD1ybQzo — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 24, 2020

Tongue out of Trump’s a*s? Wha?

We get it, she was trying to tweet something edgy but this is just weird.

Sure, pick a fight with Jesse.

Let us know how that works out for you.

Too few kids for your taste? https://t.co/pCrT16dKjp — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 24, 2020

This is of course a play on Chrissy’s infamous tweet about eating babies which she has since deleted because she got upset when people pointed out how gross the tweet was and somehow she became the victim.

Yeah, Twitter is stupid.

I love how they think you’re going to back down. It’s glorious when you don’t. 🔥🤣 — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) July 24, 2020

I hope this tweet sparks another weeklong saga of “is Chrissy Teigen ok?” very online journo coverage — Jebulus Maximus (@ClapForJeb) July 24, 2020

Yup. She snapped at Jesse but we’re sure she’ll play the victim.

It’s what she does best.

Oof. She brought a knife to a gun fight. — SarahLee (@sarailola) July 24, 2020

I just want to know WTF is wrong with her face??? — DornMachine (@dornmachine) July 24, 2020

It’s weird, right?

@chrissyteigen it's funny how she complains when people come after her, but its ok for her to attack others on here. — Ryne Dawson (@Ryno2b) July 24, 2020

Brought it on herself.

Yup.

***

