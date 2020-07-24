Pradheep J. Shanker shared an article from The Daily Beast in a thread about how America needs to open our schools.

Especially worth a read if you’re a parent getting ready to send your kid(s) back:

Other countries have provided us with a roadmap to what works and what doesn't. And if URUGUAY can do it…we can. https://t.co/4krMMrz4K4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 24, 2020

Uruguay.

Seriously.

C’mon, America. Get it TOGETHER.

From The Daily Beast:

There is no perfect way to reopen schools during a pandemic. Even when a country has COVID-19 under control, there’s no guarantee that schools can reopen safely. But the policies and practices of countries that have had some initial success with schools point in the same direction. It helps to slowly stage the reopening. Strict mask wearing and social distancing is critical, both in schools and surrounding communities. And both officials and families need reliable and up-to-date data so that they can continually assess outbreaks—and change course quickly if necessary.

We can do it.

"In April, Uruguay reopened schools in rural areas, where population is small. In June, it brought vulnerable student groups, which were struggling to access online learning, and high school seniors back into classrooms. Then students in non-urban areas went back to classrooms." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 24, 2020

"Finally, on June 29, 256,000 students in the capital of Montevideo returned to school. An alternating schedule of in-person and virtual instruction reduces the number of students in classrooms at one time." — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 24, 2020

Japan is listed…but their rate is so low, as it is not even comparable. Sweden was so laissez-faire, maybe they are the closest to us. Israel did a good job early, but then didn't maintain strict rules in school, and it was a disaster. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) July 24, 2020

Time to open our schools!

***

