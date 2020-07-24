Hillary Clinton really should stop tweeting.

Or at least she should stop trying to be edgy because every time she tries, she fails.

And ends up looking like the pasty, angry, bitter, evil, old hag she really is.

Not sure why she thought it was a good idea to subtweet Rep. Matt Gaetz but here we are:

Ugh, Hillary, put the Twitter down.

Ouch.

Trending

Ouch again.

As we said, this never really goes well for her.

WTG, Hill-dawg.

***

Related:

‘Defined by Trump’: Ryan Long (comedian who did ‘Wokes vs Racists’) takes on Never and Always Trump and LOL (watch)

‘We get it. You’ve never read the Bible’: American Magazine comparing George Floyd to Jesus does NOT go well, like at all

Carry the water, clown! Brian Stelter covering for Sleepy Joe Biden snapping ‘what’s with this guy’ at interviewer BACKFIRES

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Hillary ClintonMatt Gaetz