Maybe Paul Krugman should just stop tweeting. Seriously.

This is â€¦ well, this is pretty damn awful.

Kind of amazing how the Northeast has gone from virus hotspot to a demonstration of what Americans could do if we didn't have such terrible leadership pic.twitter.com/2TR8XjE3Gx â€” Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 23, 2020

So is he insinuating if say Hillary were president weâ€™d have fewer cases of COVID? And New York still has more cases than every state OTHER than its equally liberal counterpart, California. But you know, orange man bad.

Or whatever.

This gaslighting has to be one of the ugliest things I've seen in political journalism. https://t.co/AJhdZ55mFx â€” David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 23, 2020

Pretty disgusting.

Yes.

New York was just a hotspot with good leadership! States that have done better in every single quantifiable way have terrible leadership. Except Blue States with rising #s. He just ignores them. What a hack. â€” David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 23, 2020

Hack is not exactly the term we thought of reading Paulâ€™s tweet but it works.

To put this in perspective we are talking between 100 and 400 cases per 1,000,000. This isnâ€™t the victory lap or sick burn Krugman thinks it is. https://t.co/kE7fL2AobL â€” Muffin Bearâ€™s Dad (@muffnbear) July 23, 2020

Keep in mind, Paul also thought the internet would be just a fad.

Yeah â€“ just kill off the most vulnerable in your population in one fail swoop and you are left with healthy people who will make your numbers look good as long as you ignore that big mountain hump at the beginning. ðŸ™„ â€” Seriously Dog (@SrslyDog) July 23, 2020

Florida has 2 million more people than New York, and about 1/6th the number of deaths. You can stop pretending to understand math now. â€” Eric Spencer (@JustEric) July 23, 2020

Never mind that Cuomo et al had horrible death rates. They're not the example to follow, you complete tool. â€” stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) July 23, 2020

If only we could all be like the northeast. Here are the worst deaths per million states. Here is what we could nationwide, if only we had more leaders like those in these states. pic.twitter.com/sMzTqwB6Et â€” The Doctor (@TennantRob) July 23, 2020

Yeah, pass.

