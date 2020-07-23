Don Winslow thinks the Left needs to ‘get into the gutter’ to fight Trump.

We hate to break it to him but they’ve always been there …

We have to fight harder. We have to get into the gutter. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) July 22, 2020

Seriously, if he had any doubts about the Left all but living in the gutter for the past three months he need look no further than at who supports the idea of crawling in sewage:

Damn right. We can’t afford the high road now. We can’t survive the high road. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) July 22, 2020

Kathy Griffin thinks she’s been taking the high road?

Alrighty then.

Pretty sure the has-been, F-List comedienne who held up the bloody, severed head of the president knows all about being in the gutter and wouldn’t know the high road if it fell out of the sky, landed on her plastic-like face and started to wiggle.

Dude, the gutter is where you live — Jonny Cabernet (@Inflatulation) July 23, 2020

Ding ding ding.

You guys live in the gutter. — Steve reducing methane #Pathead (@Noone86595893) July 23, 2020

You f*ckers have been doing this for three years. — Chuck Vipperman (@ChuckVipperman) July 23, 2020

Seeing a theme here.

You must feel right at home down there in the gutter. — Hands off the Boomer (@charlietrips) July 23, 2020

It’s what she knows.

Hold that head high, Kathy. — Jeffrey "Look, Fat" Voth (@Acuda4me) July 23, 2020

Since when have liberals taken the “high road?” — Brian♏ (@realBrianBuxton) July 23, 2020

There was that one time … you know, with the thing.

You go girl. Use all 10% of your brain. — LANDRU-Are you of the body? (@CaptSham) July 23, 2020

Oof, a whole 10%? She could hurt herself.

***

Related:

