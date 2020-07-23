Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot seems to think Trump is targeting female mayors in some sort of sexist campaign.

Except, of course, Ted Wheeler is a dude.

And Bill de Blasio is a dude.

We think?

Man, who knows anymore:

Or maybe, and hear us out, he’s tired of watching cities burn while mayors sit around and do NOTHING to stop it?

Ahem. Not entirely untrue.

That. ^

At least we think so.

Poor Lori, Trump is picking on her because she won’t stop thugs from shooting and killing one another in her city every day.

Gotta have some COVID blame in there somewhere.

What he said.

***

