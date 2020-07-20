It certainly seems to be raining crap all over Soledad O’Brien.

Hard to feel too sorry for her when she really brought this all on herself. Instead of making a dig at Janice Dean, who lost her in-laws to Cuomo’s death policy of sending sick people into nursing homes, Soledad could have gone on being snide and nasty in other circles.

But noooooooo, she had to go after someone who has lost loved ones to COVID due to a disastrous policy put in place by Cuomo who also happens to have a very large support circle of powerful people behind her, like Kennedy and Greg Gutfeld.

She’s actually a heartbroken wife and mother who lost BOTH of her husband’s parents within days to COVID, because of @NYGovCuomo’s nursing home policy. I think she’s more than qualified. And she’s a kickass meteorologist. https://t.co/JqhMlr1o0m — Kennedy (@KennedyNation) July 20, 2020

What she said.

soledad is proof how politics saps team sport players of any empathy. she wasn't always like this. https://t.co/SX8jwoitZE — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) July 20, 2020

He’s right.

She wasn’t always like this.

For example, just last week, we covered her treatment of another person who lost family to COVID … it was not great. She later deleted the tweet that read, ‘Ugh, go away,’ but not before she was dragged almost as much as she’s been dragged over her treatment of Janice Dean.

Maybe just don’t be a hateful harpy? Yeah?

Soledad has a dark soul and ugly heart. — Lisa (@Dallas_TXGirl) July 20, 2020

@soledad told another woman who lost her sister @JenDinnj to, and I quote, “Ugh, go away.” She subsequently deleted that tweet. Her ideology impedes her empathy. — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) July 20, 2020

Yes, yes she did.

Not a great track record right now.

♥️ u — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 20, 2020

How anyone could be so nasty to Janice Dean is beyond us.

Seriously.

