He seems nice.

The tweet Conor Lamb’s brother and campaign manager was responding to has been deleted but it was about wanting Sean Parnell to die and burn in Hell.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

I saw that you told @SeanParnellUSA to “burn in hell and die.” Not only does that violate Twitter’s rules, but how dare you say that to a Purple Heart recipient. I’m donating to Sean Parnell & encourage my followers to do the same: https://t.co/JqluWFJUk3#ChooseLoveNotLamb — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) July 19, 2020

Disgusting. @ConorLambPA’s brother and campaign manager wishing death on his opponent @SeanParnellUSA. Is this the official stance of the Congressman? It’s Probably because Parnell outraised him 2 – 1 this quarter and Lamb is freaking out. Pelosi’s little Lamm. https://t.co/HKia0cRUfM — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 18, 2020

Pretty douche-nozzle-y.

Pelosi’s little Lamb’s little brother is pretty awful.

Way to raise even more money for Parnell.

Seriously.

“Progressive” — Terry Koch (@tkoch_a) July 18, 2020

Progressives are gonna progressive.

***

