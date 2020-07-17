We say this a lot.

When someone shows you who they really are, believe them.

Especially when it comes to members of the legacy media.

On Thursday, Kayleigh McEnany spoke about kids going back to school, and in supporting her point she talked about the science explaining that it was on ‘their side.’ Media being the media, took one sentence of her entire explanation out of context to pretend she said science shouldn’t stand in the way of kids going to school.

Yes, they’re disgusting.

Drew Holden was good enough to do this editor’s job for her and put together a LOOOOOOONG thread of the various media types and talking heads pushing this deliberately misquoted line:

They’re lying to you. Media outlets & personalities (+ other left-wingers) maliciously took a @PressSec quote out of context (full below) to fraudulently make it sound like she didn’t care about the science she went on to explain supports the move to reopen schools. 🧵THREAD🧵 pic.twitter.com/XmXCXcb3VR — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

That’s what they do.

I’m as shocked as you surely are that @Acosta is leading the charge to pretend someone from the Trump Admin made a point that they obviously didn’t. pic.twitter.com/xR6MmYSjcx — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

Acosta is just a toad.

@nycjim was also one of the first to get involved in the gaslighting. pic.twitter.com/c4ZAoSRBUd — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

Incredible how @washingtonpost left off the part where @PressSec says quite clearly that the science supports their decision and cites a JAMA study to the same effect. pic.twitter.com/khQmc85qVp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

Incredible?

Nah.

Predictable?

Yes.

And as @loganclarkhall and others have pointed out, whenever the information that, once added, would clarify that the statement wasn’t what these people were purporting, it doesn’t get anywhere close to the attention. As seen here, from @JoshNBCNews. pic.twitter.com/H5m1F6GkyP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

And nobody pays attention to the correction which is fine because they already got the reaction they wanted.

But it wasn’t just media folks who got involved. Here’s one of my (surely many of our) former faves @BillNye, just pushing outright partisan lies. pic.twitter.com/79iuNWWJfD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

Bill Nye the not-science guy.

The threads come for all, so, at the risk of something between insolence and blasphemy, @JamesMartinSJ must be added. pic.twitter.com/sc7C6x30El — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

Death dealing?

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Holy crap.

Speaking of insolence and blasphemy, @PalmerReport had something to say. pic.twitter.com/h6xNO0HZBl — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

We’re shocked Palmer didn’t delete his tweet considering the coward typically does.

Remember when Popehat was someone we wrote about because he was smart?

Good times.

And the Democrats themselves got into the mix. Here’s the @DNCWarRoom pic.twitter.com/46uvmzZakE — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

And @tedlieu wouldn’t let the facts get in the way of a good old fashioned partisan pile on. pic.twitter.com/oXLzZLTVZ0 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

All the Dem alums got the talking points. Here’s @ChrisLu44 pic.twitter.com/72YjKVkh7H — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

Because, of course.

I’m sure this thread will only keep getting longer. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

He was right.

Keep going.

And of course, the usual grifters jumped on to the bullshit bandwagon, too. Here’s the reigning champ, @ProjectLincoln pic.twitter.com/vvNWQCd0MX — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

Grifters are gonna grift.

And of course, where dumb grifts go, @JRubinBlogger is sure to follow. pic.twitter.com/GPZgfnK7Op — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

Heh.

Conservative blogger to the rescue!

And here’s whichever of the Brothers Krassenstein in a dress is behind @HKrassenstein pic.twitter.com/Ik9FZem36G — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

We think they’re sharing the account.

This is head-splittingly dumb and it’s so many of the same voices over and over again doing this. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

Over and over again.

Job security for us! Whoohoo!

As long as he took some Gas-X before tweeting.

This is going to put me into an early grave. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

Tell us about it.

And @GeorgeTakei, clearly and deliberately missing the point. pic.twitter.com/S1SXUGLz5o — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

If they don’t agree, just say that! Use your beloved fact checkers and give her a thousand Pinocchios or whatever! Why do they need to blatantly lie about this?!?! My God I feel like my brain is melting out of my ears. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

@briantylercohen has a podcast with “no lie” in the title, which is especially rich. pic.twitter.com/mlo8iM1u9l — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 16, 2020

And to answer @TPCarney’s question, it’s hard to read these and not see it as bad faith, rather than laziness. They knew the kind of sound bite they wanted that would “prove” their point, they got it (entirely out of context), they went with it. https://t.co/gfLmCvaaED https://t.co/iokqL01v3V — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 17, 2020

It is both bad faith and laziness.

And all about hurting the ‘bad orange man.’

But you knew that.

***

