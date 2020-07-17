Remember when these same a*sholes harassed Josh Earnest all of the time as well?

Oh, wait.

They didn’t.

Man, Kayleigh McEnany gets under their skin almost as badly as Sarah did … almost. Between the line they took out of context to make her look stupid about science and schools to this ridiculousness about her being organized and able to answer any question during a presser, they’ve really let their masks slip.

… reuters photographer jonathan ernst got this shot today of press secy. kayleigh mcenany's briefing materials which include topic headings for: – goya

– statues

– wins

– obama

– meuller (it's mueller)

– golf

– lgbt (no q)

– absurd

– privil(ege?)

– lies pic.twitter.com/abaOoRsB3t — fake nick ramsey @ 🏡 (@nick_ramsey) July 16, 2020

OMG, NOT TABS IN A BINDER! THE HORROR!

What is it with Lefties flipping out over binders? Is it some sort of anti-organization thing with them?

Seriously, they just need to get a freakin’ grip.

Did you ever do this sort of thing to a Democrat press secretary? Your answer should tell you something. — Add your name (@corrcomm) July 17, 2020

The fact that he’s pictured using his cat as a mask tells us a whole lot.

Her briefing notes contain more work then any of the WH Correspondents have ever done. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) July 17, 2020

BUT SHE USES TABS!!!

REEEEEE!

Sounds quite accurate, based on the questions and flails from the Democrat-activist “press” correspondents in the room. Tell your pals to start caring about other topics, and that notebook will probably change. Hack. — Leslie ن (@LADowd) July 16, 2020

This. ^

That would indicate she is prepared. Maybe that's why she keeps humiliating the press and their pointless chatter — John D'Alois (@JDalois) July 17, 2020

Yup.

It’s spelled “MUELLER”. (They’re such morons) — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) July 16, 2020

And they wonder why we hate them.

You know what's gonna happen, right? I mean, do I have to tell you? @PressSec @kayleighmcenany is gonna go out there and during the next presser she's going to THANK YOU for pointing out the error and she's going to show the corrected tab. — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) July 17, 2020

What he said.

Imagine thinking someone being prepared for their job is a bad thing. *eye roll*

***

Related:

BuzzFeed piece about poor teachers threatening to quit rather than ‘put their lives at risk’ BACKFIRES, only makes them look WORSE

HUUUUUGE! –> Sources inside Trump admin confirm CDC misreporting COVID data to inflate the numbers

‘What HAPPENED to you?!’ Soledad O’Brien under FIRE for telling tweep who lost a family member to COVID to ‘go away’