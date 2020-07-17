Cory Booker must have been living under a rock for the past few weeks to not have heard about Nick Cannon and DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic comments. Seriously, that story has been everywhere, not just on Twitter or social media.

Literally everywhere.

How could he not know about them?

Unless of course, the good senator didn’t really want to answer the question so playing dumb was super convenient …

Just spitballin’.

We’re embarrassed for him.

Probably could have handled this better, Cory.

Just sayin’.

Oh we dunno, how about …

Seems pretty simple to us.

Exactly.

This was yet another Spartacus moment for Cory.

Heh.

***

