Cory Booker must have been living under a rock for the past few weeks to not have heard about Nick Cannon and DeSean Jackson’s anti-Semitic comments. Seriously, that story has been everywhere, not just on Twitter or social media.

Literally everywhere.

How could he not know about them?

Unless of course, the good senator didn’t really want to answer the question so playing dumb was super convenient …

Just spitballin’.

Cory Booker, asked by @rudoren about the anti-Semitic comments of DeSean Jackson/Stephen Jackson/Nick Cannon in the Forward: "I'm embarrassed to tell you that I haven't heard of these incidents." Not a profile in courage moment. — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 17, 2020

We’re embarrassed for him.

Full write up here: pic.twitter.com/ZwXRSPoCcj — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 17, 2020

Probably could have handled this better, Cory.

Just sayin’.

…what else is he supposed to say if he hasn't heard them? — Trevor Antley (@jtantley) July 17, 2020

Oh we dunno, how about …

“I haven’t heard about them, but I categorically condemn anti-Semitism.” — Micah Rate (@Micah_Rate) July 17, 2020

Seems pretty simple to us.

Oy. Cory is typically better than this… — KK (@kate_krat) July 17, 2020

Booker followed this up by saying: "This is the closest I’ll get to an ‘I am Joe Biden’ moment." — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) July 17, 2020

“I’ll take plausible deniability for 50 dollars, Alex.” — Leon van Steensel (@leonvansteensel) July 17, 2020

just like Spartacus — florida man, probably drunk 🌺 (@2rick2morty) July 17, 2020

Exactly.

This was yet another Spartacus moment for Cory.

Heh.

***

