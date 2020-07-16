The way the Left lost their MINDS over Bari Weiss speaks volumes …

And ain’t none of it good.

Brit Hume shared Weiss’ resignation letter that was straight-up fire:

A NY Times columnist quits in disgust at what an organ of enforced orthodoxy the paper’s editorial pages have become. Read every word. The ring of truth is unmistakable. https://t.co/Dyux1yssIa — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 14, 2020

They accused of her being racist and a Nazi, and all because she wasn’t as ‘progressive’ as they were.

And since Brit shared it, the morong brigade came out in full force.

Look at this hot mess:

Bari Weiss is a Trumpist and an admitted far right winger, drowning in the Kool-aid. It's unsurprising that his white nationalist views were met with disdain by his NYT colleagues. I salute those who couldn't stomach the Fascism. Run on over to Fox. They love your kind. — Rare Earth (@RareEarth14) July 16, 2020

Check out the ratio on that bad boy!

Impressive.

Oh, and we’re only guessing but pretty sure it was Brit’s quote-tweet that did it.

Yes, you obviously know a lot about Bari Weiss. So much that it escaped your notice that she’s a woman. https://t.co/n39M8QLSbJ — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 16, 2020

Oops.

Brit gonna be featured on Twitchy again. — Russell Flowers (@ChoralReave) July 16, 2020

NU-UH!

Oh, wait.

Ok, fine. SO?! YOU’RE NOT THE BOSS OF US!

Heh.

Congratulations to @RareEarth14 for going from totally unknown to 1.2 million people knowing he (or she) is an imbecile in 1 second. — Theodore (@RefDemo) July 16, 2020

Plus, Ms. Weiss admitted that she was a moderate liberal, not a Trumpist. I doubt that @RareEarth14 even bothered to read her resignation letter. — Charles Dorsett (@Gitmoite) July 16, 2020

Oh Brit! I love your dry wit with a touch of sarcasim! Thank you for the giggle. — peggy (@peggy92553338) July 16, 2020

He is SO dry, which makes his tweets even more hilarious.

Admit it, when you read his tweets you do it in ‘his’ voice.

***

