TFW people aren’t even trying to hide their anti-Semitism anymore.

Like this tweet from Kevin Walker:

Fact:

Jewish people migrated to “Hollywood,” founded & created it, milked black people for their #culture, & music, and catered to the KKK and racism in America. They diliberately created a social system putting black people at the bottom.. Thus the role we’re mostly cast in. — Kevin L. Walker (@KevinLWalker) July 16, 2020

Jewish people catered to the KKK … alrighty then.

Kevin does realize the KKK hates the Jews too, yes?

You know what, never mind. We stopped trying to understand this insanity hours ago.

Racist much? — jeffswarens (@jeffswarens) July 16, 2020

Are we playing "Verified Leftist Or Daily Stormer?" again? I love this game pic.twitter.com/kdVIPmrGjl — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) July 16, 2020

So…Hollywood came before slavery? I think your timeline is a bit off — On Stranger Tides (@lone_rides) July 16, 2020

It’s all so confusing and stupid.

There aren’t enough chairs in the world. pic.twitter.com/4cb7U5JnzB — Laura Gadbery (@lgadbery) July 16, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

What a giver.

Fact: Your mom says hi — Noam Blum (@neontaster) July 16, 2020

D’OH! Neon with the mom joke.

Fact:

You're antisemetic with a side of racist. — Ꭾolimom (@MomIncorrect) July 16, 2020

Kevin didn’t exactly like the feedback he received:

In case idiots don't know what a bigot is.. pic.twitter.com/ffSyduDiqb — Kevin L. Walker (@KevinLWalker) July 16, 2020

Oh trust us, we know.

Look at your own tweet.

How many dummies on twitter does it take to ACTUALLY know what racism is…? LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/KTp1RtM310 — Kevin L. Walker (@KevinLWalker) July 16, 2020

You know the face you make when someone is driving in the left-hand lane going 10 mph UNDER the speed limit with their turn signal on?

Just made that face.

for all the idiots that dont ACTUALLY know what "anti-Semitism" is pic.twitter.com/waNHbm0bid — Kevin L. Walker (@KevinLWalker) July 16, 2020

His tweet literally shows prejudice against Jews but ok.

Fact: you’re a moron. — SCOUTWITHBRYAN (@ScoutWithBryan) July 16, 2020

And we’re done here.

***

Related:

‘THIS is the Chinese Communist Party’: Modern-day Holocaust taking place right before our eyes (watch)

‘Does it taste like chicken?’ James Woods is just RELENTLESS mocking a very whiny and privileged Chrissy Teigen

‘Yes, you obviously know a lot about HER (or not)’: Brit Hume takes repugnant troll trashing Bari Weiss APART as only he can