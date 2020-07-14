Boy howdy, this video of AOC rallying against the police and claiming people are only stealing giant televisions, fancy sneakers, and Louis Vuitton bags because they’re trying to feed their family has really gotten some play.

It’s a doozy.

Or something.

If you haven’t seen this insanity just yet take a gander:

Republicans are all upset that I’m connecting the dots between poverty and crime. I know most of them haven’t experienced or seen these issues first hand, but I have. This may be hard for them to admit, but poverty and crime are highly linked, both violent & nonviolent alike. https://t.co/4t34dCLZlw — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2020

Dana Loesch responded to Sandy’s silliness:

Crime is up because you and others pushed for a reduction in both policing and penalities. Also, whenever you want to talk about poverty, I’m happy to tell you about how hard it was for my single mom and me when I was growing up — and it wasn’t in tony *Westchester.* https://t.co/HUJdpQbbop — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 13, 2020

Westchester.

Yup, AOC likes to pretend she came from a poor area and conveniently leaves out her nickname was ‘Sandy’ and she lived in a fairly affluent suburb far away from her constituents and what New Yorkers are facing now. She is the epitome of the Limousine Liberal.

Sandy responded:

None of these policing reductions have even *happened yet.* So a spike is happening WITH a $6 billion dollar NYPD budget. You either know this & are intentionally lying, or you‘re a bad spokeswoman & haven’t verified your claims. Given your work with @NRA it’s probably both. https://t.co/vHtq04ei86 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 13, 2020

Wait, so she knows crime is already a problem and still wants to defund the cops?

Alrighty.

And really, an NRA dig? That is so 2018. Psh.

Dana fired back:

So … there is an increase in crime before you cut the budget and you still supporting cutting the budget? Great logic there, Ms. Westchester. Also, before you reach for a weak reed of ergo decedo, I'm not a spokeswoman for anyone but myself. https://t.co/rMvM3S5KwO — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 13, 2020

Oof.

But Dana was just getting started.

Additionally @AOC , your response overlooks the main points: policing (morale) and penalty reduction fueling recidivism. Why have NYPD retirement filings exploded by 41%? That’s already happening. https://t.co/5xacDUdFtb — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 13, 2020

I’m also fascinated by the casual acceptance of her absolutely classist argument on poverty being inextricably linked to crime. Easy for a limousine liberal to make such a ridiculous argument as a deflection for her and her party’s bad policy, but not as easy to prove it. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 13, 2020

Also fascinating: the political poverty chic portrayed by so many well-heeled progressive activists. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 13, 2020

That stung, right AOC?

***

