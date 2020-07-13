Jake Tapper took a good amount of tweet-beating after he made a ridiculous dig at Trump about how many lives he would have saved if he only WORE A MASK SOONER, but nobody made him and his outlet look dumber than the thread-master himself, Drew Holden.

Drew was good enough to put together all of the headlines, tweets, ane experts from CNN who shamed people early on for wearing a mask. You know, back in February and March when Jake claims if Trump had worn a mask he’d have saved lives.

They never learn.

Take a look:

The dates are important.

If only CNN hadn’t told people not to wear a mask.

February 29!

But Trump …

HA HA HA HA HA

These freakin’ people.

All CNN.

Keep going.

Medical expert.

EL OH EL.

Also March 5, 2020 pic.twitter.com/BZ2gu4i6el — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

This. ^^^

Still March 5, 2020 pic.twitter.com/a8fEHoWDJU — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

Also March 5, 2020 pic.twitter.com/FVFYB2Ah4T — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

Also March 5, 2020 pic.twitter.com/jwPp46P5Ru — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

Advise against it.

K.

March.

And I’ve case you thought that this was just a @CNN problem, I made a thread. https://t.co/Y0dVJUk1eZ https://t.co/cZ2z7P6g2R — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

Yeah yeah yeah, CNN is gonna CNN.

But wait, there’s more!

There’s some revisionist history being written so to clarify: There was ZERO consensus in Feb/March that masks worked against coronavirus. Insofar as there was agreement it was that they DIDN’T work & SHOULDN’T be worn. Don’t remember? Well the internet is forever. 🧵THREAD🧵 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

And CNN wasn’t alone. This was what most media outlets were reporting at the time. Here’s @MSNBC. pic.twitter.com/Vv7ygTbdZp — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

MSNBC.

Of course.

@ABC was saying the same thing. With a special shoutout to @BilldeBlasio, who has handled this public health crisis worse than probably anyone in America. pic.twitter.com/JwGmC9XLIQ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

What a mess de Blasio is.

This from @nytimes captures the sentiment at the time well. Is this consensus? I sure don’t see it. pic.twitter.com/3ynfPCUaQ2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

BAHAHAHAHAHA

Sorry.

If we don’t laugh we’ll never stop throwing up.

These from @voxdotcom are from February 4th and 5th respectively. Not the same note we’re hitting today. pic.twitter.com/DpFrOPxjgh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

Not even close.

This, from @Newsweek on February 28th says not to get a mask and then **reiterates it to a skeptical audience three more times** pic.twitter.com/GWgpt95Ipm — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

I am duty bound to ensure that @kurteichenwald is highlighted in these threads. pic.twitter.com/l1oMUcVS6o — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

The King of Tentacles.

*snort*

At least he didn’t write 400 tweets about not wearing a mask.

All of this was based on what we knew at the time. Which wasn’t much. Even through March, @WHO was encouraging people not to wear masks if they were healthy. So was the Surgeon General and the CDC. pic.twitter.com/MRXTYsyrdl — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

Here’s @thedailybeast on March 23rd, saying that masking is “not an evidence-based, scientifically sound approach.” pic.twitter.com/4YdRf8v4vP — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

@USATODAY did the same thing, and even took a jab at @mattgaetz for wearing a mask. All these were from the first week of March. pic.twitter.com/JIOZ0IlczM — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

None of this is a defense of the Trump Administration’s response. But we’ve got to be honest about what we knew when if we’re going to look back on this experience and learn from it. The reality is, just a few short months ago, we didn’t know much. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

Nope.

And the responsibility to be judicious is more critical for journalists than for most – they’re the ones writing the history as we live it. If instead of focusing on the truth they use it as an excuse to dunk on the president, we’ll all be worse off for it. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 12, 2020

Sadly, all that matters to the media IS dunking on the president.

***

