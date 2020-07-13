Jake Tapper took a good amount of tweet-beating after he made a ridiculous dig at Trump about how many lives he would have saved if he only WORE A MASK SOONER, but nobody made him and his outlet look dumber than the thread-master himself, Drew Holden.

Drew was good enough to put together all of the headlines, tweets, ane experts from CNN who shamed people early on for wearing a mask. You know, back in February and March when Jake claims if Trump had worn a mask he’d have saved lives.

They never learn.

Take a look:

The dates are important.

If only CNN hadn’t told people not to wear a mask.

February 29!

But Trump …

All CNN.

Keep going.

Trending

Medical expert.

This. ^^^

Advise against it.

March.

Yeah yeah yeah, CNN is gonna CNN.

But wait, there’s more!

MSNBC.

Of course.

What a mess de Blasio is.

Not even close.

The King of Tentacles.

At least he didn’t write 400 tweets about not wearing a mask.

Nope.

Sadly, all that matters to the media IS dunking on the president.

***

