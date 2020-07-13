When Trump commuted Roger Stone’s sentence you’d have thought the man kicked a bunch of puppies, orphans, and elderly people on live television the way the Democrats, media, and even Mitt Romney reacted. OH NO, why would Trump ever DO SOMETHING that other presidents have done for decades …

Because you know, it’s only bad when Trump does these things.

And think what you will about Stone but truly, the hissy-fit being thrown is ridiculously overblown; Byron York’s thread explains why:

Many Democrats, media, some Republicans expressing outrage at Trump commutation of Roger Stone sentence. Mitt Romney: 'Unprecedented, historic corruption.' 1/10 https://t.co/FBTU01Luzr — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 13, 2020

Ugh, what happened to Mitt Romney?

You know what, don’t answer that.

Think what you will of Trump's action. But unprecedented? Romney was apparently excepting GWBush 2007 commutation of Libby sentence, which 2007 Romney defended as 'reasonable.' (Romney would probably say Libby was not trying to 'shield' Bush.) 2/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 13, 2020

But wait, there’s more!

But does anyone remember Susan McDougal? Bill Clinton Whitewater partner was convicted of fraud, more. Independent counsel Starr raised possibility of reduced sentence if McDougal testified against Clintons. 3/10 https://t.co/FBTU01Luzr — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 13, 2020

*crickets*

Starr asked McDougal one question: 'To your knowledge, did William Jefferson Clinton testify truthfully during the course of your trial?' McDougal went to jail for contempt rather than answer. Demanded prosecutor resign. Never answered. 4/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 13, 2020

On Clinton's last day in office, he pardoned McDougal. By next year, she had published memoir, 'The Woman Who Wouldn't Talk.' Then was star of documentary, 'The Hunting of the President: The Ten-Year Campaign to Destroy Bill Clinton.' 5/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 13, 2020

Thinking she definitely shielded Clinton but you know, orange man bad and stuff.

Bill Clinton himself attended premiere of documentary. Susan McDougal was there. Clinton called her 'an American hero' for refusing to testify against him. 6/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 13, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, man.

Clinton pardoned others. As @andrewcmcarthy notes, three convicted in Starr probe. Marc Rich. His CIA director. HUD secretary. Eight in Agriculture Dept investigation. 7/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 13, 2020

In those pardons, Clinton acted in large part because he believed the investigations into his administration and White House had been unfair. Does that sound familiar? 8/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 13, 2020

Yuuuuup.

Fact is, Trump Stone commutation fits pattern of presidents granting clemency to those caught up in investigations targeting their administrations. (GHWBush did it too; in late 1992 he pardoned six convicted or pleaded guilty in Iran-Contra affair.) 9/10 — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 13, 2020

This. ^

None of that makes what Trump did right or wrong. But people around Washington should stop acting like it's something they've never seen before. 10/10 End. https://t.co/FBTU01Luzr — Byron York (@ByronYork) July 13, 2020

People in Washington should stop doing a lot of things …

***

