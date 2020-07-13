We typically do not cover randos unless what they’ve tweeted is just THAT AWESOME.

Or that horrible.

Considering how much we’ve heard the Left claim Trump supporters are a ‘cult,’ seeing a tweet like this proves they are projecting like a mofo. Leftism has truly become a religion it seems for far too many people …

Why else would a ‘mom’ allow a son to ‘be dead to her’ over a politician?

And then to tweet it?

Yikes.

She has since protected her tweets so we have a screenshot:

This is seriously screwed up.

Dana Loesch had just three words to say to her:

Good grief lady https://t.co/Tm4TWRauor — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) July 13, 2020

Truly.

What this editor had to say wasn’t nearly as nice or clean … but Dana’s tweet definitely works.

So we’ll just go with that.

It is absolutely horrible to think that some people have to grow up with a mother like that. If one of my sons decided to vote Biden, I would give him no end of crap over it, but would still love him to my dying day. — Whiskey (Parler: RetroWhiskey) (@RetroWhiskey) July 13, 2020

The Left: Love trumps hate. Also the Left: My middle son has joined team trump. He’s dead to me. — Angry Ostrich (@AngryBeaky) July 13, 2020

The comments on her timeline are beyond disturbing. Trump Derangement Syndrome is not a joke. It truly exists. — Say What (@Dona_what) July 13, 2020

It used to be a running joke for us … now we see it happening in real-time.

I know. What kind of mother does this? My heart breaks for her son. — Melissa🇺🇸⭐⭐⭐ (@MelissaUSAIs1) July 13, 2020

Then again, maybe she did him a favor if she really feels this passionately about hating Trump and his supporters.

Guarantee she has a “hate has no home here” sign in the front lawn and a coexist sticker on the Prius. — Phl_cons 🇺🇸 (@Phlconservative) July 13, 2020

Mother of the year. — Mark Schuth (@MarkSchuth) July 13, 2020

Ouch.

***

