As Twitchy readers know, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski sent Missouri Senator Josh Hawley a fairly hateful (yet short) email that ultimately got him suspended without pay. Seems even ESPN gets cranky with their employees when they say f**k you to an elected official sent from their work email.
Color us shocked.
Welp, LeBron James came out defending Wojnarowski with a #FreeWOJ tag …
#FreeWOJ!! 🤜🏻🤛🏾
— LeBron James (@KingJames) July 12, 2020
To which Guy Benson responded:
Thoughts on freeing Hong Kong or the Uighurs? https://t.co/Jvpl6uFKEM
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 13, 2020
OOF.
Yeah, LeBron … thoughts on freeing Hong Kong?
— Me Chomper (@chmpr) July 13, 2020
Or how about this?
— Michael Cordeiro (@methinksright) July 13, 2020
— Queen V (@TMIWITW) July 13, 2020
Seeing a theme here, LeBron.
LeBron only cares about his endorsements, not the oppressed Hong Kongers or the Uighurs trapped in internment camps who are probably making his shoes.
— TBT (@TbTtruthbetold) July 13, 2020
Meep.
He would love to, so long as it doesn’t cost him a penny. That’s too big a sacrifice to end the enslavement of a Muslim population. It’s not like he believes All Lives Matter.
— Chilango Tejano (@chilangotejano) July 13, 2020
Just certain, convenient ones.
Yeah, we get it.
He's not allowed to talk about that.
— Micah Hixon (@mhixon0001) July 13, 2020
OOF again.
All the OOF, in fact.
