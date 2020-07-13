As Twitchy readers know, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski sent Missouri Senator Josh Hawley a fairly hateful (yet short) email that ultimately got him suspended without pay. Seems even ESPN gets cranky with their employees when they say f**k you to an elected official sent from their work email.

Welp, LeBron James came out defending Wojnarowski with a #FreeWOJ tag …

To which Guy Benson responded:

Thoughts on freeing Hong Kong or the Uighurs? https://t.co/Jvpl6uFKEM — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) July 13, 2020

Yeah, LeBron … thoughts on freeing Hong Kong?

LeBron only cares about his endorsements, not the oppressed Hong Kongers or the Uighurs trapped in internment camps who are probably making his shoes. — TBT (@TbTtruthbetold) July 13, 2020

He would love to, so long as it doesn’t cost him a penny. That’s too big a sacrifice to end the enslavement of a Muslim population. It’s not like he believes All Lives Matter. — Chilango Tejano (@chilangotejano) July 13, 2020

He's not allowed to talk about that. — Micah Hixon (@mhixon0001) July 13, 2020

