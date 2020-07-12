As Twitchy readers know, Jake Tapper tweeted something exceptionally stupid about President Trump wearing a mask and how it would have saved so many lives if he had worn it in February or March.

Yeah, we made the same face, as did thousands of other Tweeps …

Let’s take a gander at what CNN was reporting in February. Heck, you know what? Even better, let’s take a look at what Tapper himself was covering:

February 26 vs today pic.twitter.com/DTsNc3tWGr — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) July 12, 2020

February 26.

If only Trump had worn a mask … wait, that doesn’t work.

Gosh, it’s almost like Jake is being a biased, insincere toad.

Yeah good thing we weren’t told back in February not to wear masks by national cable news. https://t.co/9TO9Cku93M pic.twitter.com/iJWQMvz65v — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 12, 2020

Good thing.

Why didn't @jaketapper correct her? https://t.co/ZZ56wDNwSX — I didn't vote for him, so think of a new retort (@jtLOL) July 12, 2020

Right?!

Imagine how many lives Jake could have saved if only he had corrected her!

Heh.

And by our lead expert Dr. Fauci! You know the guy, the one that said not to worry, go on a cruise. — 🔥lucy🗽🗡️🛡️✝️🇺🇸 (@LucyForLiberty) July 12, 2020

Every damn time — JayJay (@tantrumblue1) July 12, 2020

True story.

Or congressmen pic.twitter.com/akmTA9arK2 — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) July 12, 2020

Never gets old.

They can’t make up their mind — Patty🇺🇸 (@pattyonright) July 12, 2020

Sure they can. They’ve already made up their minds to spin stories and do whatever it takes to hurt Trump, even if it means their masks slip.

Like Jake’s mask has once again.

***

Related:

No WORDS: Leftists attack Officer Ismael Chavez’s daughter for honoring her father after his death with #BlueLivesMatter thread

WON’T back down: Goya Foods CEO Bob Unanue refuses to apologize for praising Trump, will NOT be bullied by the woke mob

Too little TOO LATE: ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski backpedals in pathetic statement after f-bomb hate mail to Sen. Hawley made public