The number of experts and politicians who didn’t know about viruses before COVID is astonishing. Were they not aware viruses are contagious? That people get sick? That we’re not actually immortal and can die?

Seriously.

It’s gone from ‘we need to flatten the curve’ to OMG NO ONE MUST EVER GET SICK AGAIN!!!

Stupid.

So stupid.

And our country and her people are suffering far more from the ‘solution’ than they are the virus at this point.

Ben Shapiro penned a pretty epic thread on the reaction we’re seeing even now:

Is the new big plan for fighting covid-19 for everyone — no matter the underlying risk factor — to simply hide until a vaccine is developed? Which, by the way, may never happen? If not, let's hear some ideas about balancing risks and rewards. Otherwise, you're just posturing. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2020

Apparently we should just sit around at home wearing hazmat suits, watching Netflix, and getting fat. Did you guys hear the panic about how the virus is airborne? Ummm … duh. Haven’t we known that all along?

And please spare me the lectures about how lockdowns worked. They didn't in LA, which is now experiencing massive spikes. And New York's newfound "success" isn't a result of its lockdown — it's more likely the result of the fact that the virus ran roughshod through NYC already. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2020

Considering CA has had some of the most stringent rules and the longest lockdowns it’s fascinating how they’re spiking.

Unless, of course, they want to admit allowing thousands and thousands of people to protest because fighting racism was more important than fighting the virus?

Oops, we’re not supposed to talk about that, our bad.

Heh.

It's fascinating how Colorado has completely disappeared from the conversation. They pursued reopening the same exact time as GA. Their caseload is down 41% according to the NYT. Which suggests spending lots of time indoors with AC may be more predictive than lockdown, e.g. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) July 10, 2020

Being locked indoors for months on end isn’t good for human beings?

WHOA, WE’RE SHOCKED.

Ok, not really.

Time to get back to normal, America, because even when we do what ‘they’ tell us (they said protesting was AOK), the virus is still infecting people and there may never be a vaccine that completely stops it. And it wouldn’t be the first virus that we’ve seen that a vaccine doesn’t always ‘stop.’ Millions take the flu vaccine and tens of thousands still die from that virus, every year.

Not heartless, just realistic.

#OpenUp

***

