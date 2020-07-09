Free speech is FREE … why is this so difficult for some people to understand?

Granted, the people challenging the existence of and conditions around free speech are also big proponents of cancel culture so we suppose we shouldn’t be surprised when they just don’t GET IT.

Like Ezra Klein for example:

A lot of debates that sell themselves as being about free speech are actually about power. And there's *a lot* of power in being able to claim, and hold, the mantle of free speech defender. — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) July 8, 2020

Because freedom of speech is worth defending. There is no mantle, it’s just what we do in America.

This isn’t difficult.

Kimberley Strassel was happy to explain how it works and she did a far better job than we can:

Um. In ALL cases, power comes from controlling speech. It’s the “free” part that provides the guard. https://t.co/5AeE4SOeQw — Kimberley Strassel (@KimStrassel) July 9, 2020

Bingo.

The First Amendment isn’t about protecting the government from your mean ol’ speech, it’s the other way around. The Constitution is about limiting the powers of the government, not the people.

“If liberty means anything at all, it means the right to tell people what they do not want to hear.” — Terry Welty (@terrywelty) July 9, 2020

It means defending all speech, even when we disagree with what is being said.

Putting ridiculous conditions on a debate in order to participate is a fine example of the suppression of free speech. The perpetrators appear weak and fearful, so yes…presidential candidates willing to openly debate without using conditions to avoid debate look trustworthy. — Stinkin' Feckless, Deplorable Catholic Hillbilly (@1cst1tsc) July 9, 2020

Could someone explain to me how someone with no real experience, who proclaimed himself a policy wonk, has managed to fool intelligent people into listening to anything he says. Nothing personal – but he just doesn't have the credentials. — Zachary Eskau (@zacleyright) July 9, 2020

This guy is really that ignorant or just so ideological that he ignores common sense? — anselrsa22 (@abmadgra) July 9, 2020

Embrace the power of ‘and’.

@ezraklein is incapable of getting your simple message, sadly. — Pete Healey (@EPHealey) July 9, 2020

Time to break out the puppets and crayons then.

