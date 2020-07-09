When Ilhan Omar talks about ‘dismantling systems of oppression’ she is basically talking about the American way of life. She can pretend it’s about racism or sexism but ultimately what she really wants to dismantle is capitalism so they can remake America into a socialist sh*thole.

Sorry, UTOPIA.

Yeah, that’s it.

Drew Holden was good enough to put together a brutal thread of Ilhan’s own tweets attacking various systems to show what her real motive is:

🧵THREAD🧵 Perhaps the reason @IlhanMN has gotten pushback is because the way she defines “systems of oppression” encompasses, well, just about everything our society likes. Don’t believe me? Well, follow me down memory lane… https://t.co/T3C0iQvVW6 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

Ugh, this broad.

First, the quote that resulted in so much blowback: @IlhanMN suggested that we tear down our political and economic systems. But surely this must just be a complaint about excesses, right? Crony capitalism, that kinda thing? pic.twitter.com/YiBHs8QAE2 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

Blah blah blah blah.

She has yet to have an original or worthwhile thought.

Keep going.

Wrong! In a classic case of “when someone shows you who they are, believe them” it’s clear that what Omar is going for is capitalism. Here @IlhanMN says that, among other things, we need to “dismantle” capitalism. Again, her words. Not some esoteric interpretation. pic.twitter.com/eDGYXTVRKb — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

Patriarchy.

Drink!

And this isn’t some one-off, tough day kind of sentiment for her. She expresses these thoughts pretty frequently. pic.twitter.com/GMK7KlXPsT — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

She completely ignores how welfare dependence creates cycles of poverty but we digress.

And it isn’t just capitalism that’s the problem, of course. Color blind admissions – where schools don’t convey benefits to applicants based on their race – also must be torn down. Count me as skeptical that this mentality won’t extend beyond colleges. pic.twitter.com/BSoKGZiQCG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

Our system of law and order also has to go, because it was “built to criminalize” people of color. There are lots of genuine grievances w/ how law enforcement impacts people of color. But the notion that “the criminal justice system has been built to criminalize” PoC is absurd. pic.twitter.com/jQDDOb9Ehu — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

Naturally it follows from this that one of the oppressive systems we need to abolish is the police. pic.twitter.com/t0PwOHEPz8 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

I guess just laws in general? pic.twitter.com/obCqA9BhoI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

Add the Bible to the list. pic.twitter.com/7jxyWmNOj7 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

Of course.

The refugee and asylum system that allowed her to escape war torn Somalia and not only create a new life for herself and her family in America but to seek one of the highest offices in the land is also “oppressive” pic.twitter.com/dYxA566ZdD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

Every system that has supported her is magically bad now that she doesn’t need them anymore.

Ditto our immigration system and ICE (the only alternative, to be clear, is open borders). pic.twitter.com/3iMtQmpsFr — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

Huh?

You already know what she thinks about Israel. pic.twitter.com/jDYOUJOuLS — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

Credit where due though – she also criticizes Saudi Arabia. Would that she would apply the same standard to the rest of the Arab world as she does to Israel. pic.twitter.com/bLFQY4idJ9 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

Employer provided healthcare, something the majority of Americans have, do, and will surely continue to support. That, too, is oppressive. pic.twitter.com/cfZ4wiNlzI — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

More government less freedom.

Scary stuff, folks.

Anything that stands in the way of a radical environmental agenda, apparently. pic.twitter.com/rAPi1zg5LJ — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

And in what should be a surprise to absolutely no one, she thinks the monuments have got to go too. pic.twitter.com/4T4s9o5bAi — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

We feel SHOCKED.

So, sure. If @IlhanMN would like to dismantle all of these “systems of oppression” it’s a free country and she’s welcome to try her hand at the democratic process. But she shouldn’t be surprised when she faces resistance when she suggests upending the American existence. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 8, 2020

‘Nuff said.

***

