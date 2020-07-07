Sexist buildings and their *checks notes* toxic masculinity!

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

Someone wrote this with a straight face. These people are insane; do not let them have power over you and your life. Mock them. Fight them. Ridicule them. They don’t deserve to govern over or dictate to us. https://t.co/2cIVc7dvuu — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) July 7, 2020

‘Upward-thrusting buildings ejaculating into the sky.’

Holy crap.

From The Guardian:

Glass ceilings and phallic towers. Mean streets and dark alleys. Road names and statues of men. From the physical to the metaphorical, the city is filled with reminders of masculine power. And yet we rarely talk of the urban landscape as an active participant in gender inequality. A building, no matter how phallic, isn’t actually misogynist, is it? Surely a skyscraper isn’t responsible for sexual harassment, the wage gap, or even the glass ceiling, whether it has a literal one up top or not? That said, our built environments can still reflect patterns of gender-based discrimination. To imagine the city and its structures as neutral places where complicated human social relations are staged is to ignore the simple fact that people built these places. As the feminist geographer Jane Darke has said: “Our cities are patriarchy written in stone, brick, glass and concrete.” In other words, cities reflect the norms of the societies that build them. And sexism is a deep-rooted norm.

We may never look at the Chicago skyline the same way ever again.

Yikes.

Which way are the buildings supposed to be pointing? Sideways? — Kensington 3487 (@Wiswall13) July 7, 2020

So many questions, EL OH EL.

…very insane. Then they project that insanity upon others and presume it's some sort of insight into humanity. 🙄🤦‍♂️ — Sinapus (@Sinapus) July 7, 2020

I couldn't even read the whole thing. — Maj. Ally In Training (@mrmadchef) July 7, 2020

Don’t feel bad, we couldn’t either.

Sounds like someone is suffering from high-rise envy. — Venus Infers (@gypsyluc) July 7, 2020

via GIPHY

But you know, it works.

They’ve got nothing left and they desperately need clicks or they’re gonna be learning to code soon — 🍀"Mostly Peaceful" Depressant🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) July 7, 2020

to be fair, there's a building in chicago shaped like a diamond specifically to invoke female genitalia. pic.twitter.com/flwq2XFJ0A — ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@Sjanderson86) July 7, 2020

Alrighty then.

I couldn't get past the first page. I was reading it out loud to my husband. He laughed. "Don't the know, if it was structurally sound, all men would want buildings in the shape of vaginas". — marnes (@marnes) July 7, 2020

Buildings built like vaginas.

You know what?

We.

Can’t.

Even.

