You know when they start babbling about racism this and ‘you’re a racist’ that, they’ve lost the argument.

Not like Joe Lockhart has actually ever really made a good argument to begin with, but this tweet screeching about Tucker Carlson, Trump, and racism is one of the saddest things we’ve seen … today. We can’t say ever because it IS Twitter we’re talking about here.

Heck, Joe just basically flew the white flag of surrender with this tantrum:

Conservatives link @TuckerCarlson great ratings to the virtue of what he says. What he says is racist. The show is racist and a whole lot of racists enjoy it. That doesn't make it right and that will remove Trump and keep Carlson out of the White House. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) July 7, 2020

THE SHOW IS RACIST AND A WHOLE LOT OF RACISTS ENJOY IT! ELEVENTY!!!

Ok, that settles it, a male Karen should be called ‘Joe.’

That's silly. Everyone knows that virtue accrues in inverse proportion to the number of functioning limbs. pic.twitter.com/ZEPJNha70k — MBC 🗣 (@totter777) July 7, 2020

Things that make my opponents points are racist. You sir, are not a serious thinker. — tab² (@Tommytabtab) July 7, 2020

Hey Joe, I've been waiting to hear about the sacrifices that you made for America for about three days now. Any updates? — Killer Costanza (@603Blake) July 7, 2020

You're racist. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) July 7, 2020

Well, he is WHITE and as we know, according to the new training in the City of Seattle for white employees only, that automatically makes him a racist.

It isn’t. You’ve got nothing left. — 🍀"Mostly Peaceful" Depressant🦉 (@ODhonnabhain) July 7, 2020

You continue to embarrass yourself. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) July 7, 2020

Hilarious, right?

Shorter Joe Lockhart: I've got nothing so I'll just yell "racist" to get likes and retweets on this tweet — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) July 7, 2020

It appears that anybody who disagrees with you is a racist. That seems to be consistent with how that word is used these days. — Matt Drake (@justmatt101) July 7, 2020

You can say "racist" as many times as you like, it just doesn't make it so. — Barry Gadbois (@BarryGadbois) July 7, 2020

You’ve lost the argument when you go to the everything is racism card, Betty. Especially when you decide to label millions of viewers racist. It’s intellectually dishonest and lazy. pic.twitter.com/jxdXiWCJQG — David Cole Grey (@greycole05) July 7, 2020

Just say you give up, Joe. It saves everyone so much time.

