The irony of Brian Stelter quoting Mary Trumpâ€™s book where she writes about her mother calling Donald a clown.
Maybe heâ€™s projecting, just a little.
"He's a clown," the president's sister Maryanne said, according to Mary pic.twitter.com/PXMFe21KFw
â€” Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 7, 2020
Play stupid games, win stupid prizes, Brian.
Ladies and gents, what youâ€™re about to see is called a â€˜digital wedgie,â€™ and itâ€™s something RedSteeze is actually quite adept at performing, especially when it comes to dealing with potatoes like Tater.
120,000 people are dead from COVID-19 and this what they are focusing on. https://t.co/ektThjiEc8
â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2020
Awww yes, because thatâ€™s what Brian was doing when anyone would try and talk about something stupid going on with Democrats or the Left.
He continued.
Are we not doing that game anymore?
â€” Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) July 7, 2020
Guess not.
So he didnâ€™t win in 16???
Iâ€™m confused
â€” wombat (@the_wombat_08) July 7, 2020
Right? They seem to think this book is a big deal but it really just comes across as petty gossip.
Sort of like CNN.
Don't worry Brian, he'll never be a bigger clown than you.
â€” Mike Crash Letalien (@Coach_Crash) July 7, 2020
True story.
Iâ€™ll be honest. Didnâ€™t know you could read
Thought just watching Fox News & cry in the corner
â€” shelf-isolating (@the_black_elf) July 7, 2020
CNN folks. pic.twitter.com/mf1brPyXNd
â€” David (@DSmykal) July 7, 2020
So, it's humor?
â€” Crapplefratz â€“ The Hipster Wookie (@Crapplefratz) July 7, 2020
We laughed so maybe?
Well that settles it then I guess I wonâ€™t vote for him again because his sister doesnâ€™t like him.
â€” AJswimmer231 (@jswimmer231) July 7, 2020
Another hard-hitting news piece here, huh? ðŸ˜‚
Lowest hanging fruit for not-serious big-Bri, yet again.
â€” Former Democrat (@NYformerDem) July 7, 2020
Was she referencing Brian Stelter?
â€” Phil (@philllosoraptor) July 7, 2020
Lmaoo look at stupid Brian and liberals believing the word of a jealous family member just looking to make a quick buck making up bs to sell a book
â€” Dicey631 (@dicey631) July 7, 2020
Wow! Such an original accusationâ€¦ by people that if not for their clown uncle/brother no one would care what they have to say.
â€” Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 7, 2020
And that really includes Brian Stelter more and more. Whatever will become of Tater if he canâ€™t b*tch about Trump and Fox News 24/7?
***
Related:
â€˜She called them dead traitorsâ€™: Mollie Hemingway SHREDS NeverTrumper David French after he white-knights for Tammy Duckworth
â€˜Thank you, NEXTâ€™: Obama lackey learns the hard way why you never bring a knife to a gunfight with Sharyl Attkisson
â€˜It is NOT safe to keep schools closedâ€™: Receipt-filled thread on kids going back to school FULL TIME a must read and share